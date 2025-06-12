An eyewitness described the scene of horror after Air India flight AI171, bound for London, crashed near Ahmedabad airport in Meghaninagar today, June 12. Speaking to news agency PTI, the witness, who was seen wearing a mask, said, "I was at home when we heard a massive sound. When we went out to see what had happened, there was a layer of thick smoke in the air. Dead bodies and debris from the crashed aircraft were scattered all over the site.” The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad with 242 people on board. Rescue teams rushed to the scene as smoke billowed from the wreckage. The cause of the crash is still under investigation as authorities rush victims to nearby hospitals for treatment. Air India has also released a dedicated passenger Hotline Number 1800 5691 444 for the families of affected passengers. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Releases Hotline Number 1800 5691 444, Says 169 Indians and 61 Foreign Nationals Were on Board London-Bound Flight AI171.

'Smoke, Dead Bodies Everywhere': Witness on AI171 Crash

