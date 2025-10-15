Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15 (ANI): Telangana Police have filed an FIR against unidentified people after five people fell unconscious upon consuming juice distributed by unknown persons in the Chanchal Guda area of Hyderabad, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Inspector of the Dhabeerpura police station, "Two days ago, a shocking incident came to light, an unknown person distributed juice to shops in the Chanchal guda area under the Dhabeerpura station limits in Hyderabad, claiming that I have completed the Quran. After consuming the juice, five people fell unconscious. Fortunately, their condition is currently stable."

He added, "The victims have lodged a complaint, and the police have registered a case. The investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

More details are awaited.

Earlier, the Telangana police seized 1.6 kilograms of ganja-infused chocolates at Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday. However, the accused managed to flee from the spot upon noticing the STF team, the police said.

According to an excise official, "A STF police team conducted a raid at Secunderabad Railway Station and seized 1.600 kilograms of ganja-infused chocolates. The accused escaped from the spot after seeing the police. The seized ganja chocolates were handed over to the Secunderabad Excise Police Station."Further investigation is underway.

On Monday, Telangana Police busted a massive Ganja smuggling racket and seized 499 kgs of Ganja, with an estimated value of Rs 2,50,00,000 (Two Crore Fifty Lakh Rupees).

According to the Superintendent of Police of Bhadradri Kothagudem, they acted on credible information received earlier in the day regarding two individuals from Maharashtra and Karnataka who were illegally transporting ganja in a container lorry.

The route taken was from Bhadrachalam to Jaipur, Rajasthan, via Kothagudem and Khammam. Hence, the CCS Police and Sub-Inspector Rama Devi of Sujathanagar initiated a joint vehicle check operation. During the checks near the Annapurna Bakery in Sujathanagar Mandal at 8:00 am, the police intercepted a container lorry travelling from Kothagudem towards Khammam. Upon inspecting the container, the police discovered 96 packets of government-prohibited Ganja.

The total seizure amounts to 499 kgs of Ganja, with an estimated market value of Rs 2,50,00,000/- (Two Crore Fifty Lakh Rupees). According to the Superintendent of Police, the arrested individuals have been involved in the Ganja business for a long time. (ANI)

