Jalaun (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) Five forest department personnel were arrested for allegedly beating up a truck driver and demanding money from him by posing as sales tax officials, police said on Monday

The incident happened on Sunday night on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway 27, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, five people who came in a private vehicle demanded money posing as officials of the Sales Tax department and then beat him up, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team was sent and the culprits also misbehaved with them, Police Circle Officer (CO) Konch, Shailendra Bajpai said.

Later, another police team led by inspector incharge of Ait police station Avdhesh Kumar Singh rushed to the spot and the culprits identified themselves as officials from the Forest Department, he said.

The accused, identified as deputy ranger Mahendra Yadav, forest inspector Dan Singh Parihar, driver Sandeep Yadav, clerk Jatin and one other from the Forest Department, were found in an inebriated condition, the CO said.

Police have recovered a revolver and a car from them, police said, adding their medical examination confirmed that they were drunk.

Forest Ranger Sarwan Yadav also reached the Kotwali police station but refused to comment on the matter.

A case has been registered against the five accused under sections 147 (rioting), 419 (cheats by personation) 420 (cheating) 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and they have been arrested, police said.

