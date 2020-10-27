Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Five people were arrested after an encounter with Noida police on Tuesday.

Four of them sustained bullet injuries in the encounter and were admitted to a state-run hospital.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Shares Video That Alleges Karan Johar's Team Threw Biomedical Waste on Roadside at Nerul Village Goa - WATCH.

Police have seized weapons from the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)