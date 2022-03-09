Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): The police have arrested five members of a gang for allegedly duping people in the name of admission in medical colleges here.

The Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar took to Twitter and posted, "A fake gang involved duping people in the name of admission in medical colleges has been busted and five members including three women have been arrested."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

