Jamshedpur, Apr 7 (PTI) At least five persons, including three teenagers, were injured on Monday when a Ramnavami flagpole came into contact with a live wire in the city's Parsudih police station area during the immersion procession, an official said.

All the injured were rushed to Tata Motors Main Hospital, where doctors referred one Sanjay Kumar Singh to Tata Main Hospital for better treatment.

The incident took place when members of Yashodanagar Sharda Ram Bajrang Akhara Committee took out a Ramnavami immersion procession, which included religious flags, police said.

"One of these flags came into contact with a high-tension wire, causing injuries to five people, including three teenagers," said Dr. Paritosh Singh, a member of the East Singhbhum District Council and secretary of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee.

Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal and Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal inspected all prominent procession routes on motorcycle and issued necessary directions to officials to maintain law and order.

Majority of the Akhara committees have taken out immersion processions and no untoward incident reported from any part of the district.

Around 200 Akhara committees are taking part in the immersion procession across the district amidst tight security arrangements.

