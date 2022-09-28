Rewari (Har), Sep 28 (PTI) Five men were killed after their car collided with a bus on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in the district on Wednesday, police said.

Eleven others were also injured in the accident near Salawas cut here. The injured persons, passengers of the Haryana Roadways bus, were taken to the trauma centre for treatment, they said.

The car was headed from Delhi to Jaipur when the driver lost control. He first hit a divider before the car jumped over to the other side of the road and was hit by the onrushing bus.

"The accident was so horrific that the car was tossed in the air. The bus was packed with passengers and it overturned after the collision," said Raj Kumar, a witness.

The accident led to a 40-minute traffic jam on the Jaipur to Delhi carriageway. The overturned bus was later lifted with a crane and normal traffic resumed.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh (23), Sachin (25), Sonu (24), Kapil (20), Nitesh (21), the police said. All five were residents of Ladhuwas village in Rewari district.

The injured bus passengers are from Delhi, Jhajjar and Alwar, they police added.

