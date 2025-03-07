Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) Atleast five passengers of a state government bus were feared killed when a tipper lorry collided with it in Tiruttani in neighbouring Tiruvalluvar district, police said on Friday.

A portion of the bus has been razed by the speeding tipper, the police official said. Several passengers who were injured in the accident were rushed to the Tiruttani Government Hospital for treatment.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0 Will Allow Subscribers To Withdraw PF From ATMs, App Launch Likely by May or June This Year.

Police said the driver of the tipper fled from the accident spot. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)