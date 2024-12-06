Vijayapura, December 6: Five people were killed when a four-wheeler they were travelling in collided head-on with a sugarcane harvesting machine in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Friday, police said.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 4 PM near Bilebhavi Cross under the Talikoti police station limits, as the victims were returning from Yadgir district. Tumakuru Road Accident: 3 Killed, More Than 20 Others Injured After Private Bus Hits Road Divider in Karnataka's Sira.

Car-Sugarcane Harvester Collision in Vijayapura

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was reduced to a mangled heap, with the victims' bodies trapped inside. A JCB machine had to be used to extricate the bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Shanthava Shankar Patil (45), Sasikala Jainapura (50), Ningappa Patil (55), Bhimashi Sankanala (65), and Dilip Patil (45) -- all residents of Aliabad, Vijayapura. The bodies have been sent to Bagewadi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Udupi Road Accident: 8 Injured As Speeding Truck Overturns After Crashing Into Reversing Car in Karnataka’s Kumbhashi, Horrific Video Surfaces.

