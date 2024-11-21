A horrific road accident occurred in Kumbhashi, Karnataka, on November 20, when a speeding truck rammed into a reversing Innova car. The crash, captured on CCTV, shows the car attempting to reverse into the Shree Chandika Durga Parameshwari Temple when it was rear-ended by the truck, causing the truck to overturn. Eight people, including the truck driver, were seriously injured. Seven of the victims, travelling from Kerala, were in the car when it collided with the truck on NH-66. The collision also caused both vehicles to hit a nearby banner, intensifying the impact. Karnataka Road Accident: 6 Including Woman and Her Minor Son Killed in Head-On Collision Between Cars Near Keregalapalya.

Truck Overturns After Ramming Reversing Car in Udupi

Horrific #RoadAccident , a #Speeding truck rammed into a Innova car and overturned, while it was taking reverse to enter the Shree Chandika Durga Parameshwari Temple, at #Kumbhashi village in #Kundapura taluk of #Udupi dist, #Karnataka, caught in #CCTV. Eight persons including… pic.twitter.com/OwSOYQHdZ4 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 20, 2024

