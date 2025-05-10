Chhindwara (MP), May 10 (PTI) Five persons were killed after two speeding motorcycles collided in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Amarwada-Chourai Road around 12.15 am, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayush Gupta said.

He said three persons were travelling on each motorcycle when the two-wheelers collided.

Five men died, and one sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Surkhram Yadav (21), Ayush Yadav (19), Shahjad Khan (19), Vikram Uikey (18) and Avinash Uikey (18), he said.

