Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a fatal road accident claimed the lives of five individuals at Nallagatla village on the national highway in Allagadda mandal of Nandyala district, Andhra Pradesh.

The victims were identified as family members of Telangana Minister Ravinder Reddy, who were returning from Tirupati to Hyderabad. Tragically, their car collided with a lorry from Karnataka, leading to the immediate demise of all five occupants.

Also Read | PM Modi Bihar Visit: On Second State Tour in Less than a Week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Unveil Projects Worth Rs 12,800 Crore.

The deceased, including Minister Ravindra's wife Lakshmi, daughter-in-law Kavya, and sons Uday and Kiran, were on their way back to Hyderabad after a visit to Tirupati when the tragic accident occurred.

Upon being informed about the accident, Inspector Hanumantha Naik from the Allagadda rural police station swiftly led local law enforcement to the scene.

Also Read | Odisha: Cuttack's Silver Filigree Gets GI Tag; Century-Old Sophisticated Craft Gives Distinct Identity to State, Says CM Naveen Patnaik (Watch Video).

Unfortunately, all occupants had already succumbed to the impact and thereafter arrangements were made promptly for post-mortem procedures.

Despite the grim circumstances, efforts were made to manage the situation efficiently without causing disruptions to the traffic flow on the highway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)