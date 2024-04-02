Chitrakoot, April 2: Five persons were killed and three gravely injured on Tuesday when a speeding dumper rammed into an autorickshaw in Chitrakoot, police said. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, the police said. Road Accident in Madhya Pradesh: 30 Passengers Injured as Speeding Bus Overturns in Morena (Watch Video)

"The incident took place near Jhansi Mirzapur National Highway. A speeding dumper collided with an auto-rickshaw, leaving 5 persons, who were travelling in the three-wheeler, dead on the spot. The condition of another three injured people is said to be critical. They have been referred to a hospital in Prayagraj for treatment," Additional SP Chakrapadi Tripathi told ANI on Tuesday. Bihar Road Accident: Three Killed, 12 Passengers Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns in Samastipur

Chitrakoot Road Accident Video

The mortal remains of the victims were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem, the police informed. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)