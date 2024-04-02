Chitrakoot, April 2: Five persons were killed and three gravely injured on Tuesday when a speeding dumper rammed into an autorickshaw in Chitrakoot, police said. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, the police said. Road Accident in Madhya Pradesh: 30 Passengers Injured as Speeding Bus Overturns in Morena (Watch Video)
"The incident took place near Jhansi Mirzapur National Highway. A speeding dumper collided with an auto-rickshaw, leaving 5 persons, who were travelling in the three-wheeler, dead on the spot. The condition of another three injured people is said to be critical. They have been referred to a hospital in Prayagraj for treatment," Additional SP Chakrapadi Tripathi told ANI on Tuesday.
Chitrakoot Road Accident Video
Chitrakoot Road Accident: यूपी के चित्रकूट में ट्रक और टेंपो की भिड़ंत, 5 लोगों ने गवाई जान#UPNews#Chitrakoot#Chitrakoot_Police#accidnet#hindikhabarpic.twitter.com/IyznonCXLK
— हिन्दी ख़बर | Hindi Khabar 🇮🇳 (@HindiKhabar) April 2, 2024
BREAKING: उत्तर प्रदेश: चित्रकूट में एक तेज़ रफ्तार डंपर वाहन ने एक ऑटोरिक्शा को टक्कर मार दी, जिससे पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई, तीन गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।#UttarPradesh #Chitrakoot_Police #Accident #Newsindia_24x7 pic.twitter.com/b3COcuhJEu
— News India (@newsindia24x7_) April 2, 2024
The mortal remains of the victims were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem, the police informed. Further details are awaited.
