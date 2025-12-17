Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Rajasthan state government has taken action by constituting a committee regarding the ethanol factory construction in Hanumangarh district in view of the proposed farmers' mahapanchayat today.

Considering the objections received regarding the ethanol factory located in Rathi Kheda Chak 5 R.K. village of Tibbi tehsil in Hanumangarh district, the Department of Forests, Environment and Climate Change has constituted a five-member committee to examine the potential groundwater and environmental pollution from this factory.

The committee will be chaired by the Divisional Commissioner of Bikaner, and will include the Special Secretary, Member Secretary of the Department of Forests, Environment and Climate Change, the District Collector of Hanumangarh (Member), Arvind Agarwal, Senior Environmental Engineer, Pollution Control Board (Member), and Chief Engineer, Groundwater Department (Member), Surajbhan.

The said committee will submit its report to the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Rajasthan. The tenure of the committee will be until the submission of its report.

To maintain discipline, an order has been issued by the District Collector and District Magistrate of Hanumangarh Khushal Yadav, which imposes a prohibition within the revenue limits of District Hanumangarh.

With the imposition of Section 144 in Hanumangarh district, the administration is taking strict measures in view of the assembly.

Section 163 has been implemented to maintain law and order, and a ban has been placed on unauthorised gatherings and processions.

A warning has been issued that action will be taken against those who violate the order.

A complete ban has been imposed on weapons and sticks, and provocative slogans, speeches, and propaganda are also prohibited.

The administration is also keeping a close watch on social media. The movement of tractors will also be controlled. The order states that individuals should not misuse religious places. (ANI)

