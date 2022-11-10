Nawada, Nov 10 (PTI) Five members of a family died allegedly by suicide by consuming poison in Bihar's Nawada district, police said on Thursday.

The family was in heavy debt and that is believed to be the main reason behind the extreme step, Gaurav Mangla, Superintendent of Police told reporters.

Also Read | Sex Scandal: Audio Clip of Victim Being 'Tutored and Provoked' Against Rape Accused Karnataka Seer Surfaces; Case Registered.

The deceased have been identified as Kedar Lal Gupta (55), Gudiya Kumar (45), Sakshi Kumar (18), Prince Kumar (17) and Shabnam Kumari (19), police said, adding another child of Gupta is reported to be in critical condition.

All of them are residents of New Area Mohalla of the district.

Also Read | Punjab: Dera Sacha Sauda Follower Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Faridkot, 3 Injured; Investigation Ordered.

The SP said, "It is suspected the victims consumed some poisonous substance. Bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and the exact cause of death can only be known after the report. The matter is being investigated by the competent authority".

Kedar Lal Gupta along with his wife and kids consumed some poisonous substance on Wednesday. They were found unconscious near a shrine. The locals immediately informed the police about them. All of them were taken to the nearest government hospital where five died during the treatment, said a local police officer.

According to locals the family was in heavy debt and that might be the reason behind the incident, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)