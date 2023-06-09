Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said that five new police stations, including one in the state capital, would be opened to strengthen the law and order in the state.

"Five new police stations will be opened to strengthen the law and order in the state. These police stations will be set up in Kajlikheda in Bhopal, one in Jaitapur Khargone district, two PS in Sidhi district and one in Dewas district," Mishra told reporters here.

Mishra further said, "At present, special judges are appointed in 45 districts of the state for hearing the cases registered under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, and now the process is being done to issue notification regarding the establishment of special courts in remaining 7 districts which include Ashoknagar, Harda, Burhanpur, Singrauli, Umaria, Niwadi and Agar."

With the establishment of the special courts, the cases registered under NDPS Act will be resolved immediately in the said districts. Along with this, the wastage of time and money for the follow-up of these cases will also be reduced and the witnesses will also be facilitated to go to the concerned court, the home minister added.

Reacting to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi's remark over the Damoh school hijab row, Mishra said, "Any vicious cycle of conversion will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. Owaisi never gave a statement on Sakshi and Shraddha. He does caste politics. In the Damoh case, instructions have been given to check passports, and how many times they (school office bearers) have gone abroad."

Sakshi was brutally killed in Delhi last month by Sahil Khan, while Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi on 18 May, 2022.

Notably, Owaisi could be heard addressing a program, "There is a Ganga Jamna school in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district which placed a poster that girls in that school passed with good numbers. The girls were wearing scarves in the poster after which MP CM Chouhan immediately said that he would not allow our daughters to wear hijab forcibly. The BJP government has cancelled the affiliation of the school..."

The Madhya Pradesh government has registered a case against a private school in Damoh that has been at the centre of a row for allegedly making students wear hijab-like headscarves as part of its uniform.

Responding to former CM Kamal Nath's campaign in the tribal area, the Madhya Pradesh home minister said, "Nath can do anything but he will never be as tribal friendly as CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Nath is just pretending. Congress never allowed a tribal leader to become the Chief Minister." (ANI)

