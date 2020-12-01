Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Five police officials have been sent to police lines over bribery charges against them, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Sub Inspector Parvesh Sharma, constable Harvendra, Wakar, Vineet Kumar and Jitender working with the crime branch were sent to police lines on Monday, SSP Abhishek Yadav said.

The action was taken on a complaint filed by a scrap trader who alleged that the police officials demanded money from him.

