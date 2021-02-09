New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Five people were rescued after a house collapsed in Sadar Bazar area of North Delhi on Tuesday morning, fire service officials said.

A call about the house collapse was received at around 10.30 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

Five people have been rescued so far, of which three are in a critical state, he said, adding that search operations are underway.

