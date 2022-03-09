Gurugram, Mar 8 (PTI) A class 12 student along with his four friends allegedly abducted and beat up another student in Gurugram district for refusing them free entry to a party, police said on Tuesday.

The accused and his friends took him to a deserted place near Ghata village after abducting him in their Honda City car and then beat him up.

The victim somehow managed to flee the spot and narrated his ordeal to his family who moved to police. An FIR has been registered against the five students at Sector 56 police station.

According to the complaint filed by the student, resident of Sushant Lok-3, the accused were planning a party and had booked a restaurant in Sector 29 for March 12.

It was decided that all will contribute equally. The accused allegedly called him and said that he wanted four-five free passes for himself and friends. After being denied the entry passes, he asked the victim to cancel the party as he will not let it happen.

An FIR was registered against the five accused under sections 365 (kidnap), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Three of the accused are students of a Sector 57-based private school while two others are reportedly outsiders. The victim is a class 12 student of on open schooling board, police said.

"We are verifying the facts and are investigating from all angles. Action will be taken in accordance with the law," said Investigating Officer ASI Vinod Kumar.

