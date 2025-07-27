Thane, Jul 27 (PTI) Authorities have rescued five teenagers who lost their way while trekking a hill in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Sunday.

The five persons, all aged 18, went to the hill area near Dalam bungalow in Adivasi Pada along the Mumbra bypass around 3 pm on Saturday and were unable to find their way back, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The incident was reported by the Mumbra fire station at 10.22 pm.

Firefighters, disaster management cell personnel and police rushed to the spot.

All the five teenagers, residents of Mumbra area, were rescued by 11.30 pm. No one was injured, the official said.

