Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Srinagar airport on Wednesday informed that all the flights of all airlines have been cancelled following continuous snowfall.

The authorities further informed that all the passengers will be adjusted in the next available flight. They also informed that a total of 41 flights were cancelled including all scheduled flights.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: Social Media Monitoring Cell To Keep Tabs on Hate Posts in Coastal Region.

Earlier Srinagar airport reported that all the flights of all airlines were delayed as the visibility reduced to 400 m in the area although snow clearing operations are underway on the runway and on the Apron.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Srinagar recorded 59mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours (recorded from 8:30 AM.of February 22 to 8:30 AM. of February 23). IMD also states that the very next day, Srinagar will face a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Sanjaya Sinh to Tej Narayan Pandey, Here is The List of Five Key Candidates in Phase 5 of UP Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)