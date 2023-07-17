Biswanth (Assam) [India] 17 July (ANI): The flood-like situation in Assam's Biswanth Sub-Division continued to be grim as over 8,000 more people have been affected due to the flooded water of the Brahmputra River. Some more areas have been inundated and the number of flood-affected people has crossed more than 40,000 in the Biswanth Sub-Division.

As per the information by ASDMA, 22,417 people have been affected in the Gohpur revenue circle areas and nearly 10,000 people affected in the Halem revenue circle areas.

Also Read | 'Special' FOB Opens For Mumbaikars! Minister Deepak Kesarkar Inaugurates Mumbai's First Foot-Over-Bridge With Escalators in Sion (See Pics).

As many as 47 villages under Biswanath Sub-Division were submerged while 858 hectares of crop area have been inundated.

A local in the Gohpur area said the water level has risen to 3 feet inside his house. “We are now facing a lot of problems. Now we can’t live in our house. The water level is still increasing. We are hoping that the government will help us,” he said.

Also Read | Noida: Human Skeleton Found in Drain in Sector 136, Probe Underway.

The ASDMA flood report stated that 1.08 lakh people of 385 villages under 31 revenue circles in 15 districts and two Sub-Divisions were affected by the floods in the state.

The flood waters inundated 4168.40 hectares of crop area, it said.

The administration has set up 22 relief camps and 71 relief distribution centres in the flood-hit districts where 4,275 people are now taking shelter, as per officials.

The officials said that an estimated 19,379 people have been affected in Golaghat district while 13,000 people were affected in Dhemaji district, 12,000 people in Majuli district, 12,855 people in Dibrugarh, 6218 people in Chirang district, 3336 people in Dhubri district, 3135 people in Sivasagar district. More than 72,300 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected by the deluge.

Teams of SDRF, NDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, and local administration are engaged in rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.

In the last 24 hours, the flood waters damaged three embankments, 42 roads, culverts, irrigation canals, Anganwadi centres, and school buildings in several flood-hit districts.

According to the ASDMA, so far 7 people have lost their lives due to flood in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)