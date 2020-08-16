Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], August 16 (ANI): An orange alert has been issued in Odisha's Malkangiri district following severe flood-like situation in several parts of the state due to incessant rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a few more places in Odisha may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Also Read | Chetan Chauhan Dies at 73: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief Over Demise of UP Minister And Former Indian Cricketer.

"Low-pressure conditions in the Bay of Bengal will continue for another 24 hours. An orange warning has been issued for the Malkangiri district for the next 24 hours. A few more places in Odisha may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall: Umasankar Das, Senior Scientist at the IMD, Bhubaneswar said.

Meanwhile, several areas in Odisha's Dhenkanal were seen submerged under floodwaters. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai | 5 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported in Dharavi Area Today, Says BMC: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 16, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)