Morigaon (Assam) [India], June 4 (ANI): Around 60 per cent of Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, home to the highest density of one-horned rhinoceroses in the country, has been submerged due to flooding caused by rising waters from the Brahmaputra River, threatening the habitat of the endangered animal species.

According to sanctuary authorities, 10 out of 17 anti-poaching camps inside the 16 sq km protected area have been inundated, severely affecting forest operations and forcing wildlife, including the iconic species, to move to higher ground.

Also Read | From Navi Mumbai to Vadhvan Port, Know Which Areas Wil Be Developed As 3rd and 4th Mumbai As Maharashtra Government Plans to Decongest Financial Capital.

"After June 1, we have received a significant influx of water from the Brahmaputra through channels linked to the sanctuary," said Pranjal Baruah, Ranger of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary to ANI.

"Floodwaters have also entered via the Kopili River through the Goronga Beel, causing between 60 and 80 per cent of the sanctuary to be submerged," he added.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Survival Techniques To Stay Safe in Massive Crowd, Check List of Tips.

Among the affected anti-poaching camps are Dholi, Hahchora, Pagladova, Bakuljan, Noltoli, Kamarpur, Kholabhuyan, Amaramul, Nekerahabi, and Kukuari. The Dholi Anti-Poaching Camp alone is reported to be 80 per cent underwater.

Despite the rising waters, officials said the sanctuary's prized one-horned rhinos have largely managed to reach elevated areas within the sanctuary.

"Most rhinos have taken shelter in highlands, while some are staying in grassland areas that remain above water," Baruah stated.

The forest department has ramped up patrolling efforts to monitor the movement of wild animals, deploying guards in traditional country boats along with mechanised boats for wider coverage. In parallel, elephant camps are also being relocated, with 50 per cent of the sanctuary's elephants already moved to higher terrain in the Burha Mayong area, and relocation efforts continuing for the rest.

Authorities are on high alert and have said they are prepared to handle any emerging situation. "We are ready to tackle any kind of challenge posed by the floods," the ranger assured.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, though relatively small in size, supports 107 one-horned rhinos, according to the most recent population census. The current flooding has raised concern among conservationists and forest officials over the well-being of this concentrated rhino population as well as other wildlife in the sanctuary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)