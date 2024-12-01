New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the lower house of Parliament on Monday.

As per the schedule issued by the secretariat, Sitharaman is expected to move the Bill further to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980, be taken into consideration and passing tomorrow in Lok Sabha.

Union Railways Minister Ashqini Vaishnaw is also expected to move a bill further to amend the Railways Act, 1989, for consideration and passing, the schedule read.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal is expected to introduce the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Bill will seek to amend the law relating to regulation of coastal shipping, promote coasting trade and encourage domestic participation therein, to ensure that India is equipped with a coastal fleet, owned and operated by the citizens of India for its national security and commercial needs, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Jayant Chaudhary and Pankaj Chaudhary will make statements on key matters.

Jaishankar is likely to make a statement regarding "Recent Developments in India"s Relations with China" while Jayanat Chaudhary is expected to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 56th Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on Implementation of Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) Project pertaining to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Minister Pankaj Chaudhary is expected to make a statement correcting the reply given on November 25, 2024, to unstarred question No. 101 asked by MP Selvaganapathi TMregarding "Increase in Counterfeit Currency".

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jayant Chaudhary, Pankaj Chaudhary, Kirtivardhan Singh, Sukanta Majumdar and Harsh Malhotra will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Kinjarapu Rammohan Raidu are likely to move bills for the respective ministries.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is likely to move the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu is expected to move the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks to provide for regulation and control of the design, manufacture, maintenance, possession, use, operation, sale, export and import of aircraft and for matter connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha.

Union Ministers Shripad Yesso Naik, Shobha Karandlaje, Suresh Gopi, Satish Chandra Dubey, Sanjay Seth, Tokhan Sahu and George Kurian will lay papers on the table in Rajya Sabha tomorrow.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25 and will conclude on December 20.

Both houses faced brief sessions in the past week following ruckus amid opposition's demand to discuss Adani indicment. (ANI)

