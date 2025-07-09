Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday urged devotees to remain mindful of cleanliness and strictly follow the rules during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, which begins on July 10.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister highlighted the elaborate arrangements made to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

Also Read | Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 9 After Bridge Collapses in Vadodara; PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia Compensation.

"Kanwar Yatra is very important for us. We hold a major Kanwar Mela. People from across the country come here. The centre for this is Haridwar and the adjoining areas. In a situation like this, several arrangements have to be made...This year too, we have been holding review meetings with people in the administration, the Police department and the district administration to ensure a smooth Yatra. I had a meeting with all departments in Haridwar in the recent past. Senior officers held an inter-state meeting before that...We urge everyone to be mindful of cleanliness and follow the rules of the Yatra...We welcome everyone," Dhami said.

He further said, "Our verification drive (of vendors) is ongoing. We want Kanwar Yatra to be clean like every Yatra."

Also Read | Fact Check: Is UAE Issuing 'New INR 23 Lakh Golden Visa' to Citizens of India and Bangladesh? Is Rayad Group Consultancy Authorised To Process Visa Applications? UAE Issues Detailed Rebuttal, Debunking Fake News.

The latest directions were issued a day after the Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting with police officials to review law and order, disaster preparedness, and public safety measures.

Earlier, under the leadership of CM Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the Health Department has prepared a strict and dedicated action plan to provide pure and safe food to lakhs of devotees during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, a statement said.

Special teams of food safety officers have been deployed in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Uttarkashi districts. These teams will regularly take samples of milk, sweets, oil, spices, beverages, etc., from the pandals and send them to laboratories for testing. If any sample does not meet the standards, the concerned place will be closed immediately, the statement said.

The Kanwar Yatra is set to begin on July 10. During the annual pilgrimage, Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. Devotees across the country observe fasts, perform rituals, and undertake the Yatra as a mark of devotion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)