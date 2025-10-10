Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over cheques of Rs 50 lakh each to the dependents of three personnel who lost their lives in separate road accidents while serving through the Uttarakhand Purv Sainik Kalyan Nigam Ltd. (UPNL). The cheques were distributed at the Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Minister's Office said in an official release.

The three deceased personnel include Brijesh Kumar, who was posted at the Electricity Distribution Division in Jaspur and passed away in January 2025; Tasleem, serving with BRIDCUL Dehradun, who died in November 2024; and Sanjeev Kumar, posted at the Electricity Distribution Division in Haridwar, who lost his life in February 2025.

Also Read | 'India Must Narrate Its Own Story to the World': Gautam Adani Urges To Own Global Narrative Through Cinema, Storytelling and Emerging Tech Like AI.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Chief Minister Dhami expressed his condolences and reaffirmed his government's commitment to the welfare of employees.

"After the death of three personnel serving through UPNL in an accident, cheques of Rs 50 lakh each were provided as assistance to their dependents. Keeping the interests of the personnel paramount, our government is continuously making important and sensitive decisions. To ensure the welfare of government, semi-government, and UPNL employees in the state, an MoU has been signed between the state government and various banks to provide them with the benefits of a corporate salary package. Under this initiative of the state government, in unfortunate circumstances where a personnel's death occurs, financial assistance is being provided to their family. This ensures economic security and relief for their dependents," CM Dhami wrote.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Deadlock Ends; Chirag Paswan Likely To Get 25-26 Seats, Announcement Expected on October 11.

According to the official statement, under the Chief Minister's direction, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the state government and several banks to extend facilities and insurance benefits under the Corporate Salary Package, with the aim of promoting the welfare of government, semi-government, and UPNL employees in Uttarakhand. Through this significant initiative of the state government, financial assistance is being provided to the families of personnel who lose their lives in accidents. The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Punjab National Bank for extending this facility to UPNL employees.

Chief Minister Dhami said that while no financial aid can ever compensate for the loss of a human life, it can provide crucial support to the bereaved families in difficult times. He emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring a safe and dignified working environment for employees, along with comprehensive support for their families in challenging circumstances. He added that insurance and other security benefits are being extended to employees under the Corporate Salary Package.

The Chief Minister further stated that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has undertaken several innovative measures and made numerous decisions in the interest of its employees. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)