Kohima, Mar 4 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday asserted that the construction of the over 350-km-long Foothill Road is the state government's priority, for which it is ready to provide funds for an early completion.

The road will connect Tizit in Mon district with Khelma in Peren district.

Responding to concerns expressed by legislators over delay in the completion of the Foothill Road, Rio, in the assembly, provided detailed insights into the progress, challenges and the funding mechanisms for the project.

He acknowledged the concerns raised by the legislators, including A Nyamnyie Konyak, Nuklutoshi, and Achumbemo Kikon, regarding the Rs 150 crore project.

Reaffirming faith in the leadership of Minister for Roads and Bridges, G Kaito Aye, who has been overseeing the project, Rio, while quoting Aye's statement in which he said he was ready to resign if the project failed, said, "The project will not fail, so the question of his resignation does not arise."

Reflecting on the project's history, Rio recounted his involvement in it during the initial stages when he was the Works and Housing Minister in 1993.

He recalled how the project faced opposition from Assam during an NEC meeting, citing concerns over potential law and order issues as the road was to pass through disputed areas.

Despite the challenges, the Nagaland government stood firm in defence of the road's necessity, but Assam's influence led to the project being halted at that time, he claimed.

Rio also addressed the issue of funding, claiming that Nagaland had not received any funding from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for the project.

Instead, the state had secured funds through the State Plan Allocation (SPA), amounting to a total of Rs 245.50 crore, over several years since 2013-14, including Rs 148.50 crore in 2023-24 provided under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).

Rio expressed concern that the allocated funds under SASCI had not been fully utilised, which impacted the release of additional funds for the current year.

He said that progress on the road's construction would be contingent on full cooperation from the people and the timely utilisation of the allocated funds.

Rio appealed to all stakeholders, including the Nagaland Foothill Road Coordination Committee, civil society organisations, and elected representatives, to continue supporting the project.

He urged everyone to put aside any confusion or disagreement and work together to ensure the successful completion of the Foothill Road, which he said is a critical project for the people of Nagaland.

He also made it clear that, despite the challenges, the project remains a priority for the government, and with the continued cooperation of all parties involved, it will be completed in due time.

