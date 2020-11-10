Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 9 (ANI): The story of Tirath Sahu, a landless mason from Chhattisgarh's Kawardha, who worked relentlessly day and night to make ends meet, is proof that determination, faith, and a little help from the government can transform lives.

Tirath realized that the mason's job was hardly able to cater to his family's basic needs, and decided to avail an additional income with the state government's Godhan Nyay Yojana.

As per the state Government, the scheme bore fruitful results for him and his income doubled instantly.

"His family is living happily now, selling cow dung, and their purchasing power and living standards have also increased. He gifted three grams of gold leaf for his wife Keja bai's Mangalasutra and clothes for his kids. Since the commencement of the scheme, the family has managed to earn a net income of Rs 22,150, to date," said the government.

Narrating his story, Tirath said that his family collects and sells the cow dung available in the house and neighbourhood, to his committee under the scheme.

He said that he is not involved in farming and works as a small mason, and his wife Keja Bai had registered under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, thinking that the government's plan could benefit him in some time, but to his amazement, he said they were benefitted.

"Keja Bai was employed as a cook in a school earlier, but with work coming to a standstill, amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Godhan Nyay Yojana proved to be a boon for our family in such tough times," said Tirath.

He added that his wife and children roam around the village and collect and sell dung in their committee, and with the income they receive, they can now fulfill their dreams.

"For a Typical Chhattisgarhi like me, and many of us, the Government's Godhan Nyaya Yojana has provided us with a golden opportunity to seek benefit with the traditional cow dung related work," said Tirath.

The Secretary of the Gauthan Management Committee of Sonpuri Gudha, affirms that the beneficiary Keja Bai and her family have been selling cow dung under the scheme, since it's commencement in the state, and therefore they have been directly benefited by the release of the dung sale amount.

As per Vijay Dayaram K, Chief Executive Officer, District Panchayat Kabirdham, since the initiation of the scheme on July 20, till date, cow dung is being constantly purchased from the registered beneficiaries, and its payment is released continuously by the state government.

"It is the success of the scheme, that a family which was limited to its bare needs up till a time, is now taking two steps ahead and fulfilling their wishes. The benefit availed by beneficiaries like Keja Bai and her family is the hallmark of the successful implementation of the Godhan Nyaya Yojana," said Dayaram K.

According to the state government, a total of 224 Gauthans have been built in the district, including the first and second phases, which were inaugurated by Kawardha MLA and Cabinet Minister Mohammad Akbar, respectively.

"The procurement of cow dung is being conducted through these Gauthans only. Villagers are being benefitted continuously since the installation of the Gauthans, which was the major motive behind the Suraji village scheme. With the proactive work by the cabinet minister, better tasks are being carried out in the district, which is thereby benefitting the villagers," said the state government's release. (ANI)

