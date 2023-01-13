New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): For the first-time health has been linked with development in India under a holistic approach undertaken by the Centre, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

"More than 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) operationalized, providing comprehensive primary healthcare closer to communities," he said while chairing the eighth meeting of Mission Steering Group (MSG) of National Health Mission (NHM), here.

More than 135 crore footfalls registered at the AB-HWCs since 2018, he informed.

"India can have its own Healthcare Model, aligned to its regional requirements, and local strengths and challenges, " Mandaviya said in the meeting.

Highlighting the achievements under NHM, Dr Mandaviya stated that "Exceeding the target of 1.50 lakh Ayushman Bharat- Health & Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) by 31 December 2022, more than 1.54 lakh Sub Health Centres and Primary Health Centres have been transformed as AB-HWCs."

AB-HWCs are providing comprehensive primary healthcare closer to the communities. As many as 12 health services packages are available free-of-charge," he informed.

"Moving with the philosophy of Antyodaya, the Government aspires to provide affordable, accessible and quality healthcare services to each individual in every corner of the country," he emphasized.

Commending the progress under the Nikshay Mitra initiative, the Union Health Minister emphasized on the need to eradicate TB by 2025 as per the prime minister's vision.

Several suggestions were also offered including on the approach to the elimination of diseases like cervical cancer, increasing the number of AB-HWCs under Medical Colleges, the need for a more detailed analysis of the urban health sector, and enhancing synergy between Centre and States for timely matching fund allocation from the latter.

He said that the decisions taken in MSG meeting will help in giving impetus to the delivery of healthcare services at all three levels of healthcare - primary, secondary and tertiary.

Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, and Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog were also present in the meeting.

The MSG is the apex decision-making body of NHM that takes decisions on policies and program implementation under the Mission.

Secretaries of Ministries of Government of India including MoHFW, AYUSH, School Education & Literacy and senior officers from WCD, Tribal Affairs, Finance & Expenditure, Panchayati Raj, Health Secretaries of State Governments and eminent public health professionals also attended the meeting. (ANI)

