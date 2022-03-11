New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed disappointment at the postponement of municipal corporation elections in the national capital, stating that doing so weakens the democratic system.

The chief minister also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let the polls take place.

Also Read | iQOO Z6 5G To Be Launched in India Soon, Price & Specifications Tipped Online.

Earlier, State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava said that the Centre has deferred the announcement of polling dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election after the central government raised a few issues that are yet to be legally examined by the Election Commission.

He also informed that the Centre was planning to introduce a bill in the budget session of Parliament to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 May Come With Built-In Thermometer: Report.

Reacting to the delay, the AAP chief said that if the Centre continues to insist for the cancellation of MCD elections, then it weakens the Election Commission of India.

"The date for MCD polls was to be announced at 5 pm on March 9 but the same day an hour ago, Centre wrote to State EC to combine all three civic bodies into one, and that polls should be delayed. EC agreed to do so...Not okay if polls are cancelled as it weakens EC's role," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

Further, the chief minister said the Centre's main motive behind writing to Election Commission was to "postpone polls".

"The main motive wasn't the unification of all three MCDs. If they wanted it, they would've done it in the last seven years. The motive was to postpone polls...I appeal to the PM with folded hands that if we force EC to cancel elections, it weakens it and the country. We've to protect the nation," he stated.

Citing an example of national and state elections, Kejriwal said, "What if tomorrow, before Lok Sabha polls, they say that they want to bring Presidential system instead of Parliamentary system and make changes to Constitution, so postpone polls. Will polls be postponed? Will state polls be postponed if they say they want to unify two states?" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)