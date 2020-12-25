Chennai, Dec 25 (PTI): Foreign currencies in Euros and Pounds worth Rs 7.78 lakh was seized from a Dubai bound passenger on Friday, the customs department said.

The officials, acting on a tip off, intercepted a 30- year-old man and recovered 6,600 Euros in denomination of 50 and 2,000 Pounds in the denomination of 20 from his backpack and laptop bag, a release said

The value of the seized currencies was Rs 7.78 lakh, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)