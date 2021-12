Kevadiya [Gujarat], December 12 (ANI): Foreign Minister S Jaishankar visited Kevadiya in Gujarat on Sunday and noted how well the Arogya Van and Ekta Nursery projects are doing.

"Good to be back in Kevadiya, greener in every way. Travelling in an e-rickshaw has its own charm," Jaishankar tweeted,

Also Read | CTET December 2021 Admit Card Released By CBSE At ctet.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Jaishankar visited Arogya Van and Ekta Nursery during his trip.

"Glad to see how well Arogya Van and Ekta Nursery are doing," he tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 63-Year-Old Man Molests Minor Girl In Kota, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)