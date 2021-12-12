New Delhi, December 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday released admit cards for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. Candidates can download CTET admit cards 2021 from the official website - ctet.nic.in. The 15th edition of the CBSE CTET 2021 will be held between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022. AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at mat.aima.in.

The exam will be conducted in the computer-based mode (CBT). The CTET 2021 comprises two papers, with each having 150 Multiple choice questions (MCQs). Paper I will have questions from subjects, including Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. Paper-II will comprise questions from subjects, including Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II and mathematics. UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Released for Days 7 to 12, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of CBSE CTET - ctet.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to download the CTET December 2021 admit card.

Enter your login details - application number and password

Click on “Submit”.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference. The exam will be held as per COVID-19 protocols. The CBSE CTET 2021 will be conducted in 20 languages, including Hindi and English. According to reports, over 20 lakh candidates will appear for the exam.

