New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Foreign Minister of Bangladesh A K Abdul Momen arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and explore ways to further expand it.

Momen and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will deliberate on various aspects of the bilateral ties at the seventh meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) on Sunday.

"Warm greetings to FM Dr. AK Abdul Momen of Bangladesh @BDMOFA on his arrival in Delhi. He will co-chair the 7th Meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission with EAM @DrSJaishankar tomorrow," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

The two ministers will co-chair the JCC.

It will be the first in-person JCC meeting convened since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the previous edition held virtually in 2020.

"The JCC will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the wake of COVID-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership and regional and multilateral issues," the MEA said.

