New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Foreign policy issues do not lie within the remit of state governments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday following reports that two Myanmarese rebel groups signed a merger pact recently in presence of Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Myanmar's anti-junta groups from Chin state - the Chinland Council (CC) and the Interim Chin National Consultative Council (ICNCC) - signed the merger agreement in Aizawl, according to the reports.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Slams BJP for Calling His Budget Halal, Says 'Statement Shows Their Rotten Mindset'.

"We have seen some reports on the matter. Our position on the situation in Myanmar is well known," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"I would also like to reiterate that foreign policy issues do not lie within the remit of state governments," he said, responding to a question during his weekly media briefing.

Also Read | Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Mukhtar Ansari's Son Abbas Ansari in UP Gangsters Act Case, Imposes Certain Conditions.

There have been mounting concerns in New Delhi over security implications arising out of fighting between Myanmar's military and rebel forces in areas close to the country's border with India.

India has been pressing for return of democracy in Myanmar.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

In view of the violence and instability in border areas of Myanmar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in January last year announced a plan to fence the border.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)