Kochi, Oct 6 (PTI): A foreign dhow reportedly with crores of rupees worth of banned narcotics was seized off Kochi, police said here on Thursday.

The drugs were seized in a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with the support of the Indian Navy, the police said.

Some people, reportedly foreign nationals, were taken into custody from the vessel and they were under interrogation, they said.

Though multiple agencies, including the Navy and the Coastal and the local police, confirmed that a vessel was seized off the coast here, they did not divulge any further details.

The dhow was later brought to the Mattancherry wharf near here, sources added.

