New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) India has diverted 1,733 square kilometres of forest land, significantly larger (much more) than the total geographical area of Delhi, for development activities in 10 years, according to government data.

In response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said 1,73,396.87 (1.73 lakh) hectares of forest land had been approved for non-forest use, including infrastructure projects, under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, between 2014-15 and 2023-24.

Madhya Pradesh, which has the largest forest cover in the country at 77,073 square kilometres, diverted the most forest land -- 385.52 square kilometres -- during this period.

Odisha diverted around 244 square kilometres, followed by Telangana at 114.22 square kilometres, Gujarat at 99.85 square kilometres and Arunachal Pradesh at 94.95 square kilometres.

Rajasthan, which has one of the lowest forest covers, diverted 87.96 square kilometres of forest land for non-forest use during these 10 years.

Maharashtra diverted around 85 square kilometres, Jharkhand 83.53 square kilometres, Chhattisgarh 79.25 square kilometres and Uttar Pradesh 70.59 square kilometres.

Uttarakhand diverted 64.71 square kilometres of forest land during this period for non-forest use while Andhra Pradesh diverted 54.55 square kilometres.

