Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) Former Churu zila pramukh Banarasi Meghwal, the daughter of Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, died on Thursday, sources said.

She suddenly fell sick in Sujangarh, Churu and was being taken to Jaipur for treatment but died on the way.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia, Social Entrepreneur Anshu Gupta Interact With Students of Delhi Govt Schools Under Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders condoled the death of Meghwal.

Her father Bhanwar Lal Meghwal has been hospitalised since May this year after he suffered brain haemorrhage.

Also Read | France Terror Attacks: PM Narendra Modi Issues Condemnation, Tweets ‘India Stands With France in Fight Against Terrorism’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)