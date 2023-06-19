New Delhi, June 19: Former IRS officer Preeta Harit, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. She joined the party in the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda.

Harit lost the 2019 elections from Agra and resigned from the Congress recently. At a press conference here, she said that she joined the BJP with a vision to take forward B R Ambedkar's ideas to build a stronger nation. Welcoming her to the party, Panda said, "Preeta Harit's familial and service history makes BJP the right place for her."

Her father worked in the Delhi government. Sachdeva stated that the BJP is inclined to work with those who have a drive to serve the society and Preeta Harit is one of them. "As someone experienced in working for the progress of the nation, the BJP is proud to work with her," he added.

Harit stated that she wishes to work for the progress of the country and betterment of society. "What's the point of education if you cannot differentiate between right and wrong. I have finally joined the right side of things," she added.

