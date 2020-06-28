Ahmedabad, Jun 28 (PTI) A former chief minister of Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus, his aide said on Sunday.

He was suffering from fever for last three-four days and was quarantined at his home in Gandhinagar under doctor's guidance, he said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Diglipur Town.

"He tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and was shifted to a private hospital on Sunday morning on the advice of his doctor," the aide said. PTI KA PD GK GK 06281153 NNNN after his surgery, which was overseen by Dr. Ramon Cugat.

“Everything went well, and I'll soon begin recovery,” the 32-year-old said in his tweet.

Also Read | Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 Hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

“A big thanks to Dr Cugat and his team — and to all of you for your support.”

City, which has not given a time frame for Aguero's return, has eight more Premier League games but is in second place 20 points behind Liverpool. It is also in the FA Cup, which resumes at the quarterfinal stage next weekend.

Meanwhile, City is still involved in the Champions League, which will restart at the last-16 stage in August. The team leads Real Madrid 2-1 after the first leg in Spain.

Aguero's absence leaves City with just one recognized striker, Gabriel Jesus, as the team works to negotiate its way through a hectic schedule following the resumption of soccer after the coronavirus outbreak. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)