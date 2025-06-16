Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 16 (ANI): The demise of former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, has deeply saddened the entire state. On Monday, the State Government accorded him a solemn and dignified farewell, honouring his legacy and distinguished service to public life with utmost respect, as per a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Today, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the mortal remains of the late leader were accorded a Guard of Honour as per the official government guidelines. Following the tribute, the mortal remains were respectfully handed over to his family members, including his wife and son, with state honours. The entire process was conducted solemnly and in strict adherence to government protocol.

The State Government paid tribute to former CM Vijay Rupani, remembering his visionary leadership, integrity, and compassion in public life and his contributions to public welfare.

At Civil Hospital, CM Bhupendra Patel was joined by Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Cooperation Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak, along with several political leaders, senior officials, and representatives from various institutions and communities who gathered to pay their respects.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were brought to Rajkot on Monday for his final rites, scheduled to take place at Ramnathpara crematorium in the evening. The funeral procession will begin from his residence at 5 pm.

The Rajkot Police have implemented comprehensive security measures and traffic restrictions to facilitate the procession. DCP Crime Parthraj Singh Gohil advised citizens to use designated parking areas during the event.

"Today, the last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani will be performed. That's why VIPs from across the state will move here. In this regard, we have closed the main route decided for the procession. Adequate parking arrangements have been made at different places, and we have appealed to the people to park their vehicles in the parking spaces only," DCP Crime, Parthraj Singh Gohil, told ANI.

Rupani was among the 241 who died when the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, colliding with a doctor's hostel complex near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

On 12th June, the state was engulfed in grief following the passing of former CM Vijay Rupani in the tragic plane crash.

Meanwhile, in the Ahmedabad plane crash, out of the 242 people involved, the sole survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Additionally, at least 33 others, including local residents and MBBS students, lost their lives on the ground. (ANI)

