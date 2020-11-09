Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) Former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala on Monday took over as the chairman of Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises at Civil Secretariat here.

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankhar and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta were present on the occasion, a government release said.

Barala, who lost from Tohana seat during 2019 Haryana assembly polls, said that for the first time, besides the party, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had given him a new responsibility in the government and he would perform the assignment with complete devotion and dedication.

He said that this new responsibility is a new experience for him and his first priority would be holding meetings with the officers of the department so that he can better understand the functioning of the bureau.

Similarly, all boards, corporations and other institutions under the bureau will also be simultaneously reviewed.

Barala said the bureau is an important part of the financial system of any state and he will try that a better cooperation is established between the institutions associated with it and profit is earned.

