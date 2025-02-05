New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): As the Delhi Assembly elections continue on Wednesday, key figures have cast their votes and rallied citizens to join the democratic process.

Former Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra voted at a polling booth in Moti Bagh, where he commended the arrangements made by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

On his experience, Chandra said, "...NDMC made such good arrangements here. I have been voting for the last 30-35 years and I have not seen a booth better than this. Arrangements are very beautiful here. People from our colony have been coming here since 7 am to queue up and cast vote. I urge the people of Delhi to vote and exercise their franchise in this festival of democracy."

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Chairperson of the Delhi State Haj Committee, Kausar Jahan, cast her vote at a polling station in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, located under the Patparganj Assembly Constituency.

Speaking to ANI, after casting her vote, Jahan expressed her commitment to the city's development, stating, "I have voted for the development of Delhi. I appeal to the people of Delhi to come out of their houses and cast their votes. Your vote will be helpful in establishing the model of good governance in the national capital."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi on Wednesday urged the voters to cast their ballot in the assembly polls that are underway in the national capital.

In a post on X, Atishi asserted that the Delhi election is not just an election, but a "Dharam Yuddh".

"Today's election in Delhi is not just an election, it is a Dharam Yuddh (religious war). This is a battle between good and evil. It's a battle between work and hooliganism. I appeal to all the people of Delhi to cast their vote. Vote for work, vote for goodness. Truth will prevail," she said.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to the voters to come out in large numbers.

"Dear Delhiites, today is the day to vote. Your vote is not just a button; it is the foundation of your children's bright future. It is an opportunity to provide good schools, excellent hospitals and a respectable life to every family. Today we have to defeat the politics of lies, hatred and fear and make truth, development and honesty win. Vote yourself and also inspire your family, friends and neighbours," Kejriwal said.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi and Jangpura. AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

Jangpura sees a contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress's Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

A total of 699 candidates are in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. (ANI)

