Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda for presenting a clear vision for the future of the party.

"I will talk about the manifesto tomorrow. However, I would like to congratulate PM Modi, and BJP national president JP Nadda for showing vision for the coming days of the party," he said.

The BJP released its poll manifesto on Sunday with the tagline "Modi ki Guarantee," with a focus on more development, women's welfare and a roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" (developed India). The manifesto released by the party promised 'One Nation, One Election' and a "single electoral roll."

In its election promise, the party also aims to make the country the third-largest economy in the world. The manifesto set the goal of making India a "global manufacturing hub".

"The dignity and empowerment of farmers is one of our top-most priorities. We have empowered our Kisans through a variety of measures including soil health cards, micro-irrigation, crop insurance, seed supply, and direct financial assistance under PM Kisan Samman Yojana. We have increased MSP multi-fold. We are committed to support our Kisan families and empower them to lead better lives," the party said in its manifesto.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its election manifesto, has promised a time-to-time hike in the MSP if elected to power for the third term.

The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President JP Nadda.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency are expected to witness fierce competition between the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress has fielded Vikramaditya Singh, son of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, as their candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, the BJP has put forward Kangana Ranaut as their candidate for the same seat.

The Lok Sabha election in the four parliamentary constituencies of Himachal Pradesh will be held on June 1. The voting results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

