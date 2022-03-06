Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], March 6 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha who was murdered last month.

The state police have arrested 10 people so far in this connection.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 3 Women Employees of Spa Consume Poison Outside Police Station in Shamli After Accusation of Being Involved in Sex Racket.

Earlier on February 28, schools and colleges reopened in Shivamogga city after one week. The educational institutions were closed for a week following the murder of Harsha. Shivamogga district administration has extended the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) here, till March 4.

Following the murder, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra alleged that it was "planned". (ANI)

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Strong Surface Winds To Prevail Delhi, Adjoining Regions; Light Rainfall Over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)