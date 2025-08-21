Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 21 (ANI): Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday expressed support for the Union government's initiative to biometrically scan "illegal immigrants" at the international border with Myanmar, saying that such a measure highlights the "real and ongoing problem" of "influx of outsiders" in the region.

Former CM Singh thanked the Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera for confirming that around 42,000 people entered the Indian border since December 2024, and that measures are being taken to properly monitor such people and accommodate them at "secure locations."

Also Read | Gujarat Weather Update and Forecast: Heavy Rain Lashes Several Parts of State, IMD Warns of More Rains Over Next 48 Hours.

"I thank Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, DG Assam Rifles, for confirming that biometrics are being collected from illegal entrants crossing the Indo-Myanmar border. The very need for such a measure underlines an undeniable truth that the influx of outsiders into our region is real and ongoing," Singh posted on X.

https://x.com/NBirenSingh/status/1958201620258492472

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Rises 89 Points, Nifty Holds at 25,000 in Early Trade Amid Mixed Global Cues.

The former CM further said that it is "reassuring" to know that tracking of illegal immigrants is happening under "strict authority."

The Assam Rifles DG made the comments during a lecture organised on 'Myanmar Geopolitics' in Manipur university on Wednesday, where he confirmed that 42,000 people crossed the international border since December 2024, and praising the newer, stricter Free Movement Regime (FMR) for allowing for the biometric tracking of such immigrants.

"The new FMR is a government of India initiative, which no government had ever done. In order to find out how many people are coming. From '24 December, we had mapped 42,000 people coming from across there (international border). Biometrics are being taken, which have been shared across all agencies," Assam Rifles DG Lt Gen Lakhera said.

In July 2023, the Manipur state government, under the leadership of Biren Singh, resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all "illegal" Myanmar immigrants, on the instructions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, according to an official statement.

The release said that a team of officials of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) assisted the State Government officials in capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants in Imphal East District.

"On instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to complete the campaign for biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State of Manipur by September 2023, the Government of Manipur has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State from today," the statement said.

Apart from Manipur, Mizoram has also collected biometric data of immigrants and refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)