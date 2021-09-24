Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 24 (ANI): A case has been registered against former MLA and Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party leader PC George on Friday over his defamatory remarks against state Health Minister Veena George in an interview, said the police.

Ernakulam Police registered a case against George under section 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, as per the police.

Also Read | Rape Accused Student, Whom Gauhati High Court Called ‘Future Asset’, Expelled From IIT-Guwahati.

The police have also registered a case against Journalist, Nandakumar for publishing the interview, added the police.

Station House Officer of the Ernakulam police station said, "A case has been registered against Veena George over the complaint filed by BH Mansoor, who is an advocate at Kerala High Court. We have also registered a case against the Journalist, Nandakumar for publishing the interview."

Also Read | UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021 Update: Registration For Women Candidates Begins From Today; Check Details Here.

The remarks came while PC George was giving a telephonic interview to Nandakumar regarding the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

As per the police, the audio of the interview was posted on Facebook by the journalist, Nandakumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)