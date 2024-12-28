New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were being taken to Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate. The mortal remains were kept at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on early Saturday morning for the party workers to pay their final respects.

While paying tribute to the late Dr Singh, Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry said that he made lifelong laws that benefited crores of people. "His demise is a loss for everyone," he added.

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel said "Today, India has lost a great man. He was not just a good leader but also a very good human being. People called him a weak Prime Minister but it was absolutely wrong. He always worked for the country, he was a strong and kind person."

Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "Today is a very poignant moment. A very fine person, a renowned economist, a world statesperson is not with us today...It is a sad day not only for India but for the world...He lived a very noble and simple life...May his soul rest in peace..."

The last rites of Dr Manmohan Singh are to be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi today, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Acharya Yogesh Kumar Sharma said that rituals for the cremation ceremony will be performed using sandalwood sticks and the last rites will be performed as per the Sikh rituals.

"The rituals will be performed using sandalwood sticks... The last rites will be performed as per Sikh rituals at the VIP Ghat at 11:45 AM. Those who are coming for the last rites will reach here around 11:15 including the President, Vice President and Prime Minister. Homage will be offered to him once everyone arrives," Sharma told ANI.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone and requested to have the funeral of Dr Manmohan Singh at a place where his memorial can be built, according to a post by the Indian National Congress on X.

Kharge further said that a memorial would be a fitting tribute to a leader who rose from humble beginnings to become a statesman of immense stature.

Immediately after the Cabinet meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the family of late Manmohan Singh that the Government will allocate space for the memorial. In the meanwhile, cremation and other formalities can happen because a trust has to be formed and space has to be allocated to it.

Dr Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy.

After his second term, Dr Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. (ANI)

