Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 25 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minsiter and Shiromani Akali Dal patron S Parkash Singh Badal continues to be under close observation in the ICU, Fortis Hospital, Mohali said in a statement on Monday.

Badal was admitted to ICU following complaints of breathing difficulties, according to the party on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday enquired about the health of the veteran leader and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Singh, who himself tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20, said he spoke to Badal's son and SAD president Sukhbir Badal.

"Spoke to Shri Sukhbir Badal and inquired about the health of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji, who is hospitalised. Praying for his good health and speedy recovery," the Defence minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also had a conversation with Sukhbir Badal over his father's health.

"Concerned to know that the veteran leader Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji is unwell and admitted to hospital. Had a telephone discussion about his health with Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Shah tweeted on Friday. (ANI)

